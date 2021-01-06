Udaan raises $280 million from new, existing investors

BENGALURU : Udaan , an e-commerce platform for businesses, has raised $280 million from two new investors -- Octahedron Capital and Moonstone Capital -- along with existing investors Lightspeed Venture Partners, DST Global, GGV Capital, Altimeter Capital, and Tencent.

With this, Udaan has raised about $1.15 billion so far.

It had last raised $585 million from a clutch of investors, in October 2019, valuing the B2B e-commerce firm at $2.5-3 billion. Udaan was founded in 2016 and turned unicorn in two years’ time.

The funds will be deployed towards continued market creation of B2B e-commerce in the country and reaching out to more small businesses. The key areas of investment will be to expand products and categories on its platform, improving user experience, enhancing technology and expanding small medium enterprises (SME) financing capabilities along with reinforcing supply-chain infrastructure, the firm said on Wednesday.

“Covid-19 has accelerated the already fast digital-led evolution of the highly fragmented and unorganized Indian trade and retail industry. The pandemic also highlighted unique structure of Indian economy, with millions of kiranas and neighbourhood stores becoming the lifeline of our country at the time of crisis. Udaan is at the forefront of this uniquely Indian e-commerce opportunity. This financing enables us to further our journey of taking e-commerce to the depth and breadth of the country, with Udaan’s unique low-cost model for core middle India," said Amod Malviya, co-founder, Udaan.

Last year, the B2B e-commerce marketplace saw its food business witness a sharp spike, with transaction volume crossing 8,000 tonne per day. Udaan’s foods business, which constitutes around 60% of its business, comprises fast-moving consumer good (FMCG), staples and fresh products.

The firm connects brands and manufacturers with small retailers across food, non-food (electronics and fashion) and pharmaceuticals categories.

The Udaan platform has witnessed over 500% in volume for the food business in the last two years, with the vertical adding over 50% buyers he in the past six months during the pandemic. The platform has also witnessed a significant increase in repeat purchase from these buyers.

Despite the short-term hit to the B2B business due to the pandemic, it has been overshadowed by the acceleration of digitization of the retail and wholesale supply chains that is likely to outlast the crisis and trigger a faster expansion of the e-B2B sector.

