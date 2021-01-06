Udaan raises $280 million from new, existing investors

“Covid-19 has accelerated the already fast digital-led evolution of the highly fragmented and unorganized Indian trade and retail industry. The pandemic also highlighted unique structure of Indian economy, with millions of kiranas and neighbourhood stores becoming the lifeline of our country at the time of crisis. Udaan is at the forefront of this uniquely Indian e-commerce opportunity. This financing enables us to further our journey of taking e-commerce to the depth and breadth of the country, with Udaan’s unique low-cost model for core middle India," said Amod Malviya, co-founder, Udaan.