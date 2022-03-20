Ukraine tech startups pivot from software code to rescue plans

Mr. Volodarsky of Lemon.io is one of around 10 people from his company that made it out of Ukraine; he fled to Jerusalem with his wife and two children, ages 6 and 3 years old. To escape, they broke curfew and drove out of Kyiv in the early morning to the border with Hungary, where they crossed on foot and then flew to Israel. He said he talks daily with the 33 employees in Ukraine, three in Russian-occupied cities, offering to help them relocate.