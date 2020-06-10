Ula raises $10.5 million from Sequoia, Lightspeed India

“Indian leaders have long been building from the region, for the world. And a lot of this is possible because of the strong tech talent pool that is available here. Having worked with the best of the business and tech leaders during my time at Flipkart, Amazon and more recently, Pine Labs - I believe talent in India, with their focus on impact, is uniquely placed to build the next-generation of cross-over companies", said Nipun Mehra, co-founder, Ula.