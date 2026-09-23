Ultraviolette Automotive raises $85 million led by Yali Capital, TDK Ventures

MUMBAI: Ultraviolette Automotive has raised $85 million, or approximately ₹807 crore, in a funding round led by deep-tech funds Yali Capital and TDK Ventures, as the electric motorcycle maker looks to scale production, develop new products and expand internationally, its co-founders told Mint.
The fresh capital will support the development of Ultraviolette’s next generation of global electric vehicle (EV) platforms. The company is currently focused on its existing F77 and X-47 motorcycles, alongside two upcoming products, the Tesseract and Shockwave.