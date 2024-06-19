Ummeed Housing Finance secures $76 million in funding to fuel south, central India expansion
The funding round, which includes nearly ₹300 crore in primary capital, marked the exit of Lightrock Global Fund S.A., an investor since 2018.
BENGALURU:Housing loan provider Ummeed Housing Finance Pvt. Ltd has secured $76 million, or about ₹630 crore, in Series F funding from A91 Partners LLP, Mirae Asset Venture Investments (India), and Anicut Capital. Existing investor Norwest Venture Partners also participated in the round.