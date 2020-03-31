BENGALURU : Education technology company Unacademy has acquired Kreatryx, an online preparation platform for GATE and the Engineering Services Exam (ESE), in a cash and stock deal.

Founded by Ankit Goyal in 2014, Kreatryx offers online classes for GATE, SSC, ESE, CIL and Vizag Steel. Kreatryx will continue to operate as an individual brand and will be run by its founder, Ankit Goyal, under the Unacademy Brands Team headed by Dinesh Godara, a statement from Unacademy said.

“At Unacademy, we are consistently working towards building the world’s largest educational platform. As we seek to deepen our footprint across multiple categories, we are always on the lookout for like-minded partners who share the same vision and have made a difference within specific test preparation categories. With its strong presence in the GATE and ESE segment, Kreatryx will play a pivotal role in further building our dominance in the segment and bring us closer to achieving our vision. I look forward to working with Ankit closely as he leads Kreatryx independently but as a part of the Unacademy Group, " Gaurav Munjal, co-founder and CEO of Unacademy, said.

In 2018, Bengaluru-based Unacademy had acquired WiFiStudy, an online learning platform on YouTube.

Share Via