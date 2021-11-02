BENGALURU : Edtech platform Unacademy on Tuesday said that it has acquired online tuition platform Swiflearn for an undisclosed amount,

The acquisition is in-line with Unacademy’s plans to strengthen its position in the kindergarten to grade 12 (K-12) category, as it heats up the competition against rivals Vedantu and BYJU’s.

Three-year old Swiflearn provides live face-to-face online tuitions for grade 1 to grade 10 students , affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Indian School Certificate Examinations (ICSE).

Currently, the platform offers online tuition classes for English, Mathematics, and Science, while also focusing on other areas of learning including mental ability, life skills, and vedic Maths.

“Swiflearn is building a high impact personalised and scalable learning product that will change the way students learn. Abhinav, Anand and the team have developed a great product that is seeing tremendous traction. We have a shared vision to make quality education accessible and affordable for students of all ages, and we are delighted to have them as part of the Unacademy Group," said Gaurav Munjal, chief executive officer (CEO) and co-founder at Unacademy Group.

At present, Swiflearn has over 1500 teachers and hosts over 30,000 classes every month. It has over 120,000 registered learners.

"We are very excited to join Unacademy, since our strengths of pedagogy, content, and personalised classes combined with Unacademy's product, brand and reach will make it a strong value proposition in the K-12 market. Anand, I, and the team of Swiflearn are looking forward to working closely with the entire team at Unacademy and learning from them," said Abhinav Agarwal, co-founder, Swiflearn.

Founded by Gaurav Munjal, Hemesh Singh and Roman Saini in 2015, Bengaluru-based Unacademy specialises in test preparation for a wide array of competitive examinations including civil service, engineering and medical entrance and banking.

Unacademy has more than 50,000 educators and 62 million users and offers courses in 14 Indian languages.

