Airlearn spin-off may mirror Unacademy shareholding; founder Munjal in funding talks
Rwit Ghosh , Mansi Verma 6 min read 05 Jun 2025, 06:00 AM IST
Summary
General Atlantic and SoftBank will likely keep their stakes, but Munjal’s looking to grab a bigger piece.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Bengaluru/Mumbai: Founder Gaurav Munjal is expected to hold a larger stake in Airlearn, Unacademy’s artificial intelligence (AI)-powered language learning app, than he currently does in the parent company, as he prepares to spin it off into a separate entity, according to two people familiar with the matter. Apart from Munjal’s stake, Airlearn is largely expected to mirror the shareholding structure of its parent company.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less
topics
Read Next Story