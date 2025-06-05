In an interview with Mint, Munjal confirmed that a portion of Unacademy’s bank balance has been allocated to Airlearn but declined to comment on the deal specifics. “Today, we strongly believe that education, and especially personalized tutoring, will be one of the biggest beneficiaries of AI," Munjal said. “Language learning is just a category to begin with, but we've kept the name Airlearn because we want to be more broad."