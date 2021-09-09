BENGALURU : Edtech major, Unacademy, on Thursday announced its third employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) buyback in three years, worth $10.5 million, allowing current and former employees as well as educators to participate in the liquidity event.

This is also the largest liquidity event announced by Unacademy for its employees, till date, the company said.

According to the company, eligible ESOP holders will be allowed to liquidate between 20% to 100% of their vested units based on a specified scheme. While the size of the latest buyback pool is targeted at $10.5 million, the overall size will be based on the number of ESOPs liquidated by employees and educators.

Unacademy conducted its first ESOP buyback in September 2019, followed by a second one in December 2020.

In an industry first, Unacademy had also announced its Teacher Stock Option Plan (TSOPs) for its educators, earlier in July this year.

Unacademy’s co-founder and chief executive, Gaurav Munjal had then said that more than 300 educators were eligible for TSOPs, on the first day of announcing the program. Munjal had further added that the company plans to give $40 million in grants to educators over the course of the next few years.

Making the announcement about the recent ESOP buyback in an internal note on Thursday evening, Munjal thanked employees for playing a pivotal role in building Unacademy.

Currently, six-year old Unacademy has a network of over 60,000 registered educators on its platform, with over 62 million learners, leveraging its platform across 10,000 cities.

Recently, in August, the company raised $440 million as a part of its latest round of funding, led by Singapore state-owned Temasek Holdings, valuing the startup at $3.44 billion. The round also saw backing of existing investors Softbank Vision Fund 2, General Atlantic, and Tiger Global.

In November, last year, Unacademy had raised an undisclosed amount which valued the company at $2 billion. Unacademy had also raised $150 million in September 2020, at a valuation of $1.45 billion, which marked its entry into India’s coveted unicorn club.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.