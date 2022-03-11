OPEN APP
Home / Companies / Start-ups /  Unacademy launches physical store
Listen to this article

Mumbai: Edtech firm Unacademy has launched its physical store for students to understand the platform's offerings. The Unacademy Store will have counsellors, and students can purchase subscriptions at the store after counseling and browsing through the content offering.

"We have received tremendous feedback on our products and services, and recognise that a physical experiential touchpoint will benefit them in the long term by fostering trust and confidence," said Gaurav Munjal, co-founder & CEO, Unacademy Group in a statement.

The store will have experience centres, classrooms for sessions. These steps to get more students come at a time when two years of the pandemic have led to growth in edtech platforms targetting schools, students for both online and offline courses.

MINT PREMIUM See All

Unacademy recently launched subscription-based learning programs with sector experts.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout