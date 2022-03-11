Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Start-ups

Unacademy launches physical store

Unacademy co-founder and chief executive Gaurav Munjal
1 min read . 01:32 PM IST Livemint

  • The Unacademy Store will have counsellors, and students can purchase subscriptions at the store after counseling and browsing through the content offering

Mumbai: Edtech firm Unacademy has launched its physical store for students to understand the platform's offerings. The Unacademy Store will have counsellors, and students can purchase subscriptions at the store after counseling and browsing through the content offering.

"We have received tremendous feedback on our products and services, and recognise that a physical experiential touchpoint will benefit them in the long term by fostering trust and confidence," said Gaurav Munjal, co-founder & CEO, Unacademy Group in a statement.

The store will have experience centres, classrooms for sessions. These steps to get more students come at a time when two years of the pandemic have led to growth in edtech platforms targetting schools, students for both online and offline courses.

Unacademy recently launched subscription-based learning programs with sector experts.

