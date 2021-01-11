Unacademy onboards prominent Gate exam educator Ravindrababu Ravula

NEW DELHI : Ed tech startup Unacademy on Monday announced that it has onboarded prominent Gate (Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering) exam educator Ravindrababu Ravula as an exclusive teaching partner on its platform.

Ravula is founder and chief educator of Raudra Eduservices, a platform for Gate exam preparation. Aspirants will now be able to attend special free lectures by Ravula on the Unacademy from 14 January and ‘Plus’ (subscription) courses from January 18. This collaboration will further strengthen Unacademy’s leadership position in the GATE and Engineering Services Examination segment in the test preparation market.

Ravula has a successful track record of producing top rankers, Unacademy said in a statement.

At least 300 of his students rank among the Top 1000 in the GATE exams every year and his YouTube channel has over 600,000 followers, making it the largest YouTube channel for GATE exam preparation in India.

Ravula’s first session after joining Unacademy witnessed a huge response on YouTube when it was telecasted on 10 January.

“Across the various exam categories, our endeavor is to collaborate with Educators who have made a deep impact in their field, have produced stellar results, and who share our ethos of ensuring affordable access to education for all Learners. Ravindrababu is one such Educator for GATE aspirants, and we are delighted to welcome him to Unacademy," said Roman Saini, Co-Founder, Unacademy.

Ravula holds a Master’s degree in Computer Sciences from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and has himself cracked the Gate exam on two occasions. After a brief corporate stint following his post-graduation, he took to teaching to follow his passion and founded Raudra Eduservices, a leading platform for Gate exam preparation.

“As an Educator, I see myself as an enabler who helps aspirants realise those ambitions. By becoming a part of Unacademy, I can join a larger movement and help thousands achieve their dreams," said Ravindrababu Ravula, Founder and Chief Educator, Raudra Eduservices.

Unacademy offers around 10,600 courses on Gate and ESE for aspirants to prepare for elective branches like Computer Science, Mechanical, Civil, Electrical, Electronics & Communication and Chemical. The platform has also introduced ‘Unacademy Combat’, India’s largest competitive gamified contest where Gate and ESE aspirants compete against thousands of other learners every fortnight.

