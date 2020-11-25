Unacademy raises fresh funds at $2 billion valuation

“Our mission from Day One has been to democratise education and make it more affordable and accessible. We have consistently built the most iconic products that deliver high quality education to everyone. Today, I’m delighted to welcome Tiger Global and Dragoneer as our partners in the journey. They are both marquee global investors with a history of partnering with innovative companies that are making an impact on people’s lives," said Gaurav Munjal, Co-Founder and CEO, Unacademy.