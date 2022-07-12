Unacademy trims perks, pay to boost profitability

“Even though we have more than ₹2,800 crore in the bank (as of this morning), we are not efficient at all. We spend crores on travel for employees and educators. Sometimes it’s needed, sometimes it’s not. There are a lot of unnecessary expenses that we do. We must cut all these expenses. We have a strong core business. We must turn profitable asap," Munjal wrote.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}