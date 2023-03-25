Understanding the risks and benefits of investing in fintech startups

Investors also need to assess the startup's ability to go the distance without collapsing under pressure. Without the right mix of strategy and judgement, a startup's chances of scaling up successfully can be as slim as a penguin's chance of taking flight. Intellectual property and collaborations are key aspects to evaluate here; patents, trademarks, and proprietary technology can greatly impact its competitiveness and its potential for innovation. Furthermore, parsing a fintech’s partnerships and collaborations is akin to evaluating its entourage - they can either boost or bust its performance. Strategic partnerships and collaborations can offer the essential resources to expand and achieve sustained success, or they can hold it back from achieving its full potential.