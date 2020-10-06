Uni raises $18.5 million led by Lightspeed and Accel

“Over the last five years, we have witnessed a 3x acceleration of digital and electronic payment platforms, however, the share of credit card payments has fallen drastically. There is an opportunity to expand the market from 58 million credit cards in India today to 200 million credit cards over the next 5 years by building new products, catering to underserved customer needs and getting new customer segments," said Nitin Gupta, founder and CEO, Uni.