Uni raises $70 mn in Series A as India's buy-now-pay-later space heats up

“Today, the country has close to 35 million credit card holders, who own close to 60 million cards. The market cap for these credit card issuers is roughly $60 billion. However, there are 190 million Indians which have presence with the credit bureau and 150 million Indians pay online. So, we believe that the market cap of Indian credit issuers will grow to $150 billion to $200 billion in the next five years — and that is also the opportunity investors see for us to capture," said Nitin Gupta, founder and chief executive officer, Uni in an interaction with Mint.