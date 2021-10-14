The meteoric rise in Indian unicorn valuations

Rishi Aswani, managing director in the alternative asset advisory group at Duff and Phelps, believes investors are willing to offer high valuations “where they have conviction around the founders and management teams’ ability to create a moat that is defensible for a good period of time". According to him, the premium reflects a valuation for growth over the next two to three years in chasing a large market opportunity in a new manner, often via a digital solution. “Note, we’re seeing several players in a niche, both on the founder and investor side, able to price-match, and thus you’re seeing market participants as a whole creating an uplift in valuations. Seasoned entrepreneurs are on a very good footing," Aswani added.