Mint Explainer: The budget, buybacks, and Esop taxation
Summary
- Employees holding stock options should benefit from a lower long-term capital gains tax announced in the budget. But they could end up in the crosshairs of another proposal that applies to share buybacks, denying them the advantage of the lower capital gains tax, although not in all instances.
The government announced in the budget for 2024-25 that investors would be taxed when a company buys back its shares from them, with the payout treated as dividend income. Until now, companies have had to pay a 20% tax rate on share buybacks. This will change from 1 October if the budget proposal is cleared. Investors would have to pay taxes as per their income slab.