Mint Explainer: The budget, buybacks, and Esop taxation

For instance, Swiggy announced its fifth buyback last month, in which an investor would acquire a part of its employees’ shares. Urban Company, in May, undertook a buyback through an incoming investor, Dharna Capital. In November, Flipkart made a one-time payout to its employees against their options after PhonePe was carved out of the company. This payout was made to compensate for the decreasing value of the employee options and was treated as income.