Uniqus Consultech raises $12.5 million in Series A funding, launches operations

Mumbai: Uniqus Consultech Inc, a tech-enabled platform that offers ESG, and accounting and reporting consulting, on Thursday, announced the launch of its operations by raising $12.5 million in Series A funding for a minority stake sale.
Nexus Venture Partners, a leading Silicon Valley-India VC firm with multiple category-creating investments in digital India and the global technology sector such as Delhivery, Postman, Zepto, Turtlemint and others, led the funding round.
Uniqus is co-founded by consulting industry veterans Jamil Khatri, former global head of accounting advisory services and member of the India leadership team of KPMG, and Sandip Khetan, former head of financial accounting advisory services of EY India.
Uniqus, a statement said, seeks to transform consulting by deeply integrating technology and using a cloud delivery model to serve clients across national boundaries. The company will eliminate auditor independence conflicts by not providing any audit services and has created an attractive equity stock option pool to enable high-quality talent to participate in its value creation.
Uniqus will initially focus on the US, India, and the Middle East geographies, which represent a $15 billion addressable market opportunity, it said.
It said that the investment also marks the first investment for Sorin Investments, an early-stage tech fund founded by private equity veteran Sanjay Nayar, former chairman of KKR India. Prominent global business and consulting leaders including Pirojsha Godrej, Anant Goenka, Apoorva Patni, Keki Mistry, Ranu Vohra, Dhanpal Jhaveri, Vijay Malhotra, Bala Swaminathan, and Sridar Iyengar also participated in the round.
The funding will primarily be used for investments in technology and scaling the business operations and teams in the US, India and the Middle East.
Jamil Khatri, co-founder and chief executive of Uniqus, said that sustainability and trust are two of the most vital business imperatives today.
“Uniqus will enable enterprises to create and scale best-in-class ESG and finance functions as the two key pillars of governance and stakeholder value; and our model addresses these needs by integrating consulting, technology, and on-ground implementation," said Khatri.
