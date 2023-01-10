Mohan quits as UpGrad CEO amid edtech pain1 min read . Updated: 10 Jan 2023, 10:53 PM IST
The edtech startup, led by Ronnie Screwvala, Mayank Kumar and Phalgun Kompalli, onboarded Mohan as the CEO in April 2020
Upskilling unicorn upGrad’s chief executive Arjun Mohan has resigned after a nearly three-year stint, underscoring growing stress on edtech startups in a post-covid business environment with reopening of educational institutions.