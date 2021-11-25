upGrad consolidates subsidiaries into one single unit

“The merger of all the India entities is to strengthen the corporate structure and consolidate our position as a truly integrated edtech player and provide a strong foundation for our global strategy. Brand upGrad is built based on the impact we create for our learners lives and the outcomes we deliver to them. We want the upGrad brand to permeate the full range of our offerings and so the one merged entity makes sense," said Ronnie Screwvala, chairperson and co-founder, upGrad, in a statement.