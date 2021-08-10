upGrad enters unicorn club with a $1.2 billion valuation

“We are very focussed on our path to being in the top three to five firms globally for edtech and serving the 1 billion workforce across the age group of 18 to 60 years. We are pleased with the investor interest ever since we opened up for a fundraise and had our maiden raise from Temasek, followed by IFC and IIFL in the last 60 days," said Screwvala, chairperson and co-founder, upGrad. “We will announce further updates on acquisitions and unlocking value as they unfold. Yes, the last value was at $1.2 billion, but as I keep saying, we are not a fan of the tag name unicorn. For us, it is only a means to a much larger goal," he said in a written response.