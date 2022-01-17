upGrad net loss widens as advertising expenses jump twofold in FY21

The shift to online tutoring is helping edtech companies like upGrad, and thus, many firms are expecting a strong growth in revenue for 2021-22 (FY22) as well. In a recent interview, Mayank Kumar, Co-founder and Managing Director of upGrad, told VCCircle that the company is on track to double its revenue for FY22. SoftBank-backed edtech unicorn Eruditus is also expecting its revenue to double in FY22.