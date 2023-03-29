UpGrad raises ₹300 crore in an internal rights issue2 min read . Updated: 29 Mar 2023, 11:45 AM IST
Cofounder Ronnie Screwvala contributed ₹212 crore, while Temasek invested ₹81 crore, and the rest came from other internal investors
UpGrad Education Pvt Ltd, which runs the edtech platform UpGrad, has raised ₹300 crore in an internal round, with cofounder Ronnie Screwvala contributing ₹212 crore towards the capital raise, the company said in an announcement.
