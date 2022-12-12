upGrad strengthens its domestic leadership with two strategic appointments

Commenting on the development, Mayank Kumar, Co-founder, and MD, upGrad said, “upGrad is extremely committed to driving career outcomes for its learners, which in turn, have started reaping business results. We have expanded our domestic footprint significantly and introduced new business lines to support our growth momentum. It’s important for us to have leaders like Brijesh and Paras who come with strong business fundamentals and have steered growth and profitability for multiple brands. We have planned certain organic developments for the current and upcoming FYs which will surely amplify our market visibility and foothold. Therefore, we are confident to leverage their expertise and strong leadership skills to further multiply our efforts for 100%+ results."