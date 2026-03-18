Edtech firm upGrad’s long-running talks to acquire rival Unacademy— which fell through in January over valuation differences—are back on track, with co-founder Ronnie Screwvala saying the two sides have signed a term sheet for an all-stock deal.
Mint Explainer: Why a rare exit penalty adds weight to upGrad’s Unacademy bid
SummaryRonnie Screwvala's break-fee disclosure is significant as the proposed deal is a 100% share swap, meaning Unacademy’s investors may receive upGrad stock instead of immediate liquidity.
Edtech firm upGrad’s long-running talks to acquire rival Unacademy— which fell through in January over valuation differences—are back on track, with co-founder Ronnie Screwvala saying the two sides have signed a term sheet for an all-stock deal.
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