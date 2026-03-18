Mint Explainer: Why a rare exit penalty adds weight to upGrad’s Unacademy bid

“We at upGrad have signed a term sheet to acquire Unacademy in an all-stock deal,” said Screwvala in his post on X, and added, “We have also agreed to a break fee were we not close.” Unacademy founder and chief executive Gaurav Munjal, in a separate post, said the transaction would be executed through a 100% share swap and that the valuation would be disclosed only at closing, once the papers are filed.