UPI AutoPay’s recurring woes are forcing an industry rethink

India’s subscription economy is crawling back to cards for recurring payments, as businesses and customers grow weary of UPI’s AutoPay feature hitting failure rates of up to 90%.

August data from the National Payments Corporation of India, which runs the Unified Payments Interface for realtime bank transfers, indicate that 55-90% of automated payments across public and private banks on UPI AutoPay didn’t go through during the month.

The high failure rate was largely because of factors such as insufficient balances in bank accounts and incorrect beneficiary details, per NPCI’s data. But, according to industry experts, this has triggered involuntary cancellations of subscriptions, elevating churn for startups that rely on recurring payments.

Executives at software companies and video streaming platforms Mint spoke with said they are now also focusing on debit and credit cards and netbanking to facilitate recurring payments. But herein lies a conundrum—UPI remains the default choice in small towns because of its ease of use, and in price‑sensitive segments such as video-streaming, social media, and software subscriptions.

State Bank of India, which handled nearly 2.13 billion UPI AutoPay transactions in August, saw only 36.14% of those go through, NPCI data show. Airtel Payments Bank processed 568.9 million UPI AutoPay transactions but only 10.49% were approved.

Among large banks, ICICI Bank Ltd reported the highest approval rate for August—about 52%.