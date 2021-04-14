BENGLAURU : Business-to-business (B2B) sales engagement platform, Upscale, on Wednesday said that it has raised $250,000, as a part of its pre-seed funding led by Powerhouse Ventures, Java Capital, and GSF Accelerator.

According to the company, the funding will enable Upscale to expand its market reach and further automate processes for the B2B industry through the sales acceleration platform.

The three-month-old startup leverages artificial intelligence to empower sales teams of B2B businesses, to book more meetings faster and maximize revenue growth.

“The very nature of B2B sales translates to a lot of back and forth and manual hours spent doing grunt work. We, at Upscale, believe there is a lot of potential in how B2B technology innovation can transform sales performance, and enhance productivity. Our technology simplifies the sales outreach process and provides an intuitive tool for sales teams to achieve targets without the heartache," said Sandeep Singh, co-founder of Upscale.

The platform further allows sales representatives to streamline their pitch process to potential clients through multi-channel outreach emails, phone calls, LinkedIn actions, text messages, and other mediums. It also equips sales teams with performance reports and insights on buyer sentiment.

“Building from India for the world, especially in the software-as-a-service (SaaS) domain, has gained significant traction in light of the pandemic, and this trend is only expected to accelerate in the near future. We see significant potential in building SaaS tools like Upscale in the sales engagement space, and we have a strong belief in the tenacity and grit of Upscale’s founders, with two of them being second-time founders," said Vinod Shankar, co-founder and partner at Java Capital.

So far, Upscale has been working with companies selling software-as-a-service products in the United States and Europe. Through the new funds, Upscale plans to expand its customer base in the US over the next few months.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via