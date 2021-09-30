MUMBAI : Cusmat, an immersive skilling and training platform for industries, has raised $100,000 in pre-series A fund round led by We Founder Circle. The other investors include Venture Catalyst, Better Inc., and Map My India.

Cusmat enables organizations to onboard, assess, train, upskill, plan to learn tracks for employees to maximize retention rates, and on-the-job performance by using a cloud-based learning management system.

“Cusmat is a new age immersive reality training tool which has a potential to unleash finest trend in the upskilling industry. Given the fact that in the post pandemic era, around 18 million Indians might need to switch occupations by 2030, the market holds a huge scope,said Neeraj Tyagi- Co-Founder and CEO, We Founder Circle, adding that Cusmat comes with a wide portfolio of use cases from manufacturing to healthcare, supply chain to education, and more. All this makes Cusmat an exciting startup growing rapidly, and hence a very good investment opportunity for angel investors."

The brand is planning to utilise the fresh funds in scaling enterprise sales team, developing Product Training Content, and developing industry driven features for the platform. It has raised $650,000 in total, including the current round.

There is a huge scope in the field of upskilling and reskilling in India. The prominent need for jobs has made it one of the hottest markets. And the scope has only widened after the pandemic as around 18 million Indians might need to switch occupations by 2030.

"We have focussed on finding the Right Product Market fit, over the last 10 months through our Seed round. Going forward the focus is on Scaling by pursuing High Growth Opportunities identified with strong metrics of improvement that we have been able to establish for our customers," said Abhinav Ayan, co-founder and CEO Cusmat.

