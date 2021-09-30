Upskilling platform Cusmat raises $100,000 from We Founder Circle, others

“Cusmat is a new age immersive reality training tool which has a potential to unleash finest trend in the upskilling industry. Given the fact that in the post pandemic era, around 18 million Indians might need to switch occupations by 2030, the market holds a huge scope,said Neeraj Tyagi- Co-Founder and CEO, We Founder Circle, adding that Cusmat comes with a wide portfolio of use cases from manufacturing to healthcare, supply chain to education, and more. All this makes Cusmat an exciting startup growing rapidly, and hence a very good investment opportunity for angel investors."