upTop, an ed-tech higher education platform, has tied up with Human Resource Certification Institute (HRCI) to grant HR professionals with HR certificates. HRCI is a US-based worldwide credentialing organization .

In a press statement, Ajay Singh, Founder, upTop, said, “- In recent years, HR has undergone dynamic shifts in its roles, functions and overall impact in shaping organizations. Therefore, HR professionals must develop industry-relevant skill sets. Certification as APHRi, HRPi, SPHRi, GPHR help HR professionals to build stronghold over core HR skills relevant worldwide.

Under the collaboration, upTop is an authorized provider of exams and training sessions to prepare participants for the final exam. The duration of training programs is going to be 2 months intense live sessions with certified HR experts on weekends virtually, Mock Exams, Mock assessments, preparation on sample papers.

Under HRCI, the certifications are awarded upon successful completion of competency exams that cover Human Resource Management (HRM) practices, policies, and principles. Human Resource professionals can use HRCI certifications to augment career opportunities, professional credibility, and compensation rates.

HRCI exam content varies by certification type as Associate Professional in Human Resources, Professional in Human Resources, Senior Professional in Human Resources and Global Professional in Human Resources.

(APHRI) Associate Professional in Human Resources the first-ever HR certification designed for professionals who are just beginning their HR career journey. It substantiates the knowledge of foundational Human Resources.

(PHRI) Professional in Human Resources, on the other hand, is for the HR professional who has experience with program implementation has a tactical/logistical orientation, is accountable to another HR professional within the organization, and has responsibilities that focus on the HR department rather than the whole organization.

(SPHRI) Senior Professional in Human Resources certification shows the mastery of the strategic and policy-making aspects of HR management. The credential is designed for big-picture thinkers responsible for planning rather than implementing HR policy.

(GPRI) Global Professional in Human Resources, meanwhile, exhibits the expertise of multinational HR responsibilities, including strategies of globalization development of HR policies and initiatives that support organizational global growth.

The exams are accredited by The National Commission for Certifying Agencies (NCCA).

The application process to check the legibility and enrolling for preparation has begun and will commence in the month of May 2020.

