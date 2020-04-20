NEW DELHI: Home services startup Urban Company on Monday announced the launch of disinfection services for homes and commercial spaces. The service is aimed at protecting families and corporates from the transmission of bacteria, fungi and viruses, including coronavirus.

Currently, the company offers disinfection services in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai and Pune. It will launch the service in Kolkata, Ahmedabad, and other cities by the end of April.

The company added that services will be provided by well-trained and equipped professionals who are permitted by local authorities. The service partners will wear a full-body protective suit to ensure the safety of customers as well as their own.

Abhiraj Bhal, co-founder, Urban Company, said, “Disinfection services are the need of the hour. We have been getting a lot of requests from our customers and are happy to launch these services in our endeavor to keep them safe. Further, we felt it was necessary to include commercial spaces to provide people with a safe and healthy environment."

For disinfection service, the company will use Virex 256 chemical which is approved by the Environmental Protection Agency. The service will also ensure sanitisation of high-touch points such as doors, handles, switchboards, and taps. For residential spaces, the service is available at Rs1,700 onwards and its duration may vary from one to two hours, depending on the size of the house. For commercial spaces, the price depends on the size of the facility.