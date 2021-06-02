BENGALURU: Hyperlocal service provider, Urban Company, on Wednesday said it has raised $255 million as a part of its Series F round led by Prosus Ventures, Dragoneer, and Wellington Management, at a valuation of $2.1 billion.

The round, which marks the startup’s entry into India’s unicorn club, also saw participation from existing investors - Vy Capital, Tiger Global and Steadview.

The latest round includes a primary capital infusion of $188 million and a secondary sale of approximately $67 million by select angels and early investors. The company refused to share further details on the secondary exits.

Urban Company had last raised $75 million as a part of its Series E round in 2019, led by Tiger Global.

The company will use the fresh funds for product innovation, boosting training and development of partners and expanding across Indian and international geographies.

Currently, Urban Company is present in more than 30 cities, 18 of which it added during the pandemic last year, the company said. It is also present in the United Arab Emirates, Singapore, Australia, and recently entered Saudi Arabia.

The company plans to be present in 100 cities by the end of 2022, as it looks to further expand its presence in international geographies including Southeast Asia and Saudi Arabia.

“With the funding we will largely look at expansion, whether it's ramping up our services in existing cities or foraying into new towns and cities. We will also be launching new categories in different cities and look to expand our international footprint," said Urban Company chief executive officer and co-founder, Abhiraj Singh Bhal, in an interaction with Mint.

Urban Company has more than 35,000 service partners across India and other international geographies. The marketplace offers a variety of home services to consumers, including beauty treatments, haircuts, deep cleaning, plumbing, carpentry and appliance repairs.

“Urban Company is disrupting a large, fragmented industry that has seen low digital adoption until now. Through their technology-enabled platform and keen focus on providing high-quality, trained service partners, Urban Company has been able to achieve the very difficult task of productizing services. ," said Ashutosh Sharma, head of India investment, Prosus Ventures.

With the new fund raise, it may also look at acquisitions or acqui-hires which will help accelerate its market entry into foreign geographies.

“We have been extremely impressed by Urban Company’s success in digitally unifying the fragmented residential services market, both in India and abroad. Their extensive network of highly-skilled home service professionals, along with a vertical-tailored technology platform, has driven customer satisfaction and advocacy that is unparalleled in this sector," said Eric Jones, partner at Dragoneer Investment Group.

The company is also looking at going public in the next 18 months and is considering an India listing by 2023.

