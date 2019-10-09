New Delhi: In line with its expansion plans, home services marketplace UrbanClap on Wednesday announced the launch of operations in Australia, the second country outside of India, post a successful launch in UAE last year.

Slated for November 2019, UrbanClap will launch home care and personal care services including hair and beauty services.

Australia, with its demographic advantages, holds great promise for UrbanClap. “We will launch first in the Greater Sydney Area. We believe that there is a huge opportunity for us to deliver high quality service in home repairs and beauty services. We have created a new axis in matching demand to supply and we look forward to contribute to building a healthy service eco-system in Australia," said Abhiraj Bhal Co-founder of UrbanClap.

Ritesh Garg, Country Head at UrbanClap, Sydney said, “UrbanClap is well-poised for explosive growth internationally, and I am excited to lead their expansion efforts. There is a huge demand for standardised services in the region and we have a tremendous opportunity to provide more quality driven experience to all our customers."

Australians value time spent with family and UrbanClap is all about helping customers get more free time, while providing earning opportunities to the service providers. The gap between service providers and customers is clear opportunity in a market like Australia. UrbanClap aims to bridge this gap and provide reliable services by matching quality service professionals with the service seekers.

Founded in November 2014, UrbanClap offers services such as beauty and spa at home, cleaning, plumbing, carpentry, appliance repair, painting etc. through its mobile app and website.

It operates in 14 cities in India and 2 international markets (Dubai & Abu Dhabi). It has a partner network of over 20,000 hand-picked service professionals, who are provided financing, training and product or consumables support.