US moves to appease allies on EV subsidies

The number of North American-built vehicles eligible for tax credits will increase significantly after Jan. 1. The new program replaces a previous scheme that provided up to $7,500 for electric or plug-in hybrid vehicles as long as the manufacturer hadn’t sold more than 200,000 vehicles. Under the new program, the cap will be lifted, allowing vehicles from top U.S. EV manufacturers, including Tesla Inc. and General Motors Corp., to qualify for incentives again.