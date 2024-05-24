US-based Pienza Ventures to offer accelerator initiative for SAAS-based Indian B2B startups
Seattle-based early-stage venture fund Pienza Ventures is betting big on SAAS-based B2B Indian start-ups with an initial $5 million booty and a unique accelerator programme to facilitate market access to the US, which hosts the world’s largest start-up ecosystem and VC activity.