Utkrishta Kumar quits Meesho to start own fintech venture: Report
This isn't Utkrishta Kumar's first foray into entrepreneurship. Between 2011-2012, he founded Mojocircles, an e-commerce startup focusing on handicrafts and connecting artisans across India.
Utkrishta Kumar, the Chief Experience Officer (CXO) for business at online shopping platform Meesho, is set to step down after more than five years with the company, Moneycontrol reported quoting sources. Kumar, who reports to co-founder and CEO Vidit Aatrey, is departing to establish his own fintech venture, it added.