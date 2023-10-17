Utkrishta Kumar quits Meesho to start own fintech venture: Report

This isn't Utkrishta Kumar's first foray into entrepreneurship. Between 2011-2012, he founded Mojocircles, an e-commerce startup focusing on handicrafts and connecting artisans across India.

Utkrishta Kumar, the Chief Experience Officer (CXO) for business at online shopping platform Meesho, is set to step down after more than five years with the company, Moneycontrol reported quoting sources. Kumar, who reports to co-founder and CEO Vidit Aatrey, is departing to establish his own fintech venture, it added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kumar's responsibilities at the SoftBank-backed company included expanding Meesho's revenue and introducing new product categories. As per his LinkedIn profile, at Meesho Kumar broadened its operations to include pet supplies, stationery, musical instruments, books, and other categories. The profile notes a significant increase in Meesho's orders, growing 13-fold since July 2021.

Upon Kumar's departure, expected around December 2023-January 2024, Megha Agarwal, currently serving as CXO for growth, will assume the role of CXO for business, as communicated by CEO Aatrey in an email to employees, the report said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The email details that Agarwal's previous responsibilities as CXO for growth will be divided into three categories: user growth, product quality, and net merchandise value (NMV) retention. These responsibilities will be distributed among internal executives.

Nilesh Gupta, Senior Director for growth, will take on additional responsibilities as General Manager for user growth, while Sourabh Pandey, CXO for fulfillment and experience, will also oversee lead NMV retention. The product quality division will remain under Agarwal's purview. All three—Gupta, Pandey, and Agarwal—will continue to report directly to Aatrey.

Meesho's spokesperson confirmed these organisational changes in a statement. "We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to Utkrishta Kumar who has decided to move on to pursue his entrepreneurship dream after a successful five-year stint with Meesho… We welcome Megha Agarwal as CXO, business, and Nilesh Gupta as general manager, user growth. With a strong leadership team, we will continue our mission of democratising internet commerce for everyone," the statement read. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This isn't Kumar's first foray into entrepreneurship. Between 2011-2012, he founded Mojocircles, an e-commerce startup focusing on handicrafts and connecting artisans across India.

While Kumar's move to the fintech space has been indicated, specific details about his venture were not immediately available. In an email, CEO Aatrey expressed support for Kumar's future endeavors, stating, "I'm going to root for his success, and I'm very sure he will create a 100x impact in whatever he chooses to do next. Thank you for all your efforts, UK (Utkrishta Kumar)."

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!