Vahan raises $8 million in Series A funding led by Khosla Ventures

“We are excited to deepen our partnership with Khosla Ventures. Their decision to double-down on our business further validates the multi-billion dollar opportunity we have in front of us. Our goal is to ensure that previously underserved blue-collar workers get access to opportunities across jobs, financial services and upskilling and our ambition is to make 1 billion placements over the next 10 years," said Madhav Krishna, founder and CEO, Vahan.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}