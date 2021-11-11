Vayana Network raises 283 crore in Series C funding round

“Over the last 4 years, we have grown 20-times on quarterly financing volumes. We have strongly believed that every segment of the supply chain and for every type of trade, there needs to be a relevant product that allows the business to grow sustainably. Given our strong presence in credit enabling infrastructure such as GST and e-invoicing coupled with the launch of our Good Business Score (GBS), we have managed to reach the smallest of businesses, connecting them to the largest lender," said Ram Iyer, founder and chief executive officer (CEO), Vayana Network.