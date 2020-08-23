VC interest in startups declines in April-June

A total of 33 Series B deals worth $320 million were closed in April-July, compared to 42 deals worth $485 million in December to March. Series C investments were almost flat at 22, up from 20 during the periods under consideration, but deal values dropped from $362 million to $338 million in the April to July period. “The investor velocity was going down even before covid-19. At the end of December and January, the macro-economic condition in India and elsewhere was not the best. There was sharp focus around how companies were looking at profitability. Grow-at-cost model was under stress. People were talking about more sustainable models and building businesses more focused on building long-term value," said Ankur Pahwa, partner and national leader, ecommerce and consumer internet sector, EY India. To be sure, segments such as ed-tech saw a rise in investments following the lockdown, as schools and colleges were closed, forcing people to go online. Ed-techs saw investments worth $769 million in the first half of 2020, a sharp rise from $110 million a year earlier.