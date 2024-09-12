Companies
VC bigwigs breaking away to start anew struggle to raise funds
Mansi Verma , Priyamvada C 6 min read 12 Sep 2024, 02:08 PM IST
- Over the past six months, prominent names in the VC and PE ecosystem such as Nexus’ Sameer Brij Verma, Matrix’s Rahul Chaudhary, Peak XV’s Piyush Gupta, and Lightspeed’s Vaibhav Agrawal have opted to chart out on their own.
Several partners who have left venture capital firms in the past year to start off on their own are finding it hard to raise capital as they struggle to convince investors who currently favour the public markets that fetch them higher returns.
