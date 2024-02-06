VCs advise SaaS startups to incorporate in India
Summary
- Founders need to think of exit strategies when they make their decision of where to incorporate and the Indian IPO route is an interesting exit option, industry experts said
Bengaluru: An increasing number of software-as-a-service or SaaS startups are choosing India as their operational base driven by the ease of doing business in the country and access to a larger domestic capital, investors and industry experts said. This trend is reversing the earlier preference for overseas incorporation.