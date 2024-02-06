VCs advise SaaS startups to incorporate in India

"India IPO is an attractive option for companies at a reasonable scale and a path to profitability. The bar for a US IPO has gone up in the last decade from $100 million revenue to $300 million revenue scale," Desai said. "High quality companies which are below this scale and looking for exit options, see the India IPO as a viable option." Other investors have also alluded to Saas companies with a $50 million annual recurring revenue or ARR to find more takers in India compared to other regions with a higher threshold.