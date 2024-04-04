VCs shift focus on ESG norms, not just ‘financial parameters’ for startup funding
Investors prioritize ESG performance over financial viability in startups, promoting responsible business activities. Startups are advised to incorporate environmental and social aspects early to attract better investments.
Amid the funding winter for the Indian startup ecosystem, the shift of investors' interest towards ESG norms— environmental, social, and governance — is seen as another major reason for the funding slowdown in the new age businesses. Investors, nowadays, are more concerned about sustainability, carbon reduction, and improved working conditions of businesses, besides financial parameters.