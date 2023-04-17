Vedanta, 20 Korean companies tie up for electronics

Vedanta, 20 Korean companies tie up for electronics2 min read . Updated: 17 Apr 2023, 10:45 PM IST
The Anil Agarwal-led group signed agreements with these companies at the recent Korea Biz-Trade Show 2023 event, organized by the South Korean government’s trade promotion arm.
NEW DELHI : Vedanta Group has partnered with 20 display glass companies from South Korea as it works to build an electronics manufacturing hub in India, a top company executive said.
